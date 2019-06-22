SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Will Muschamp has a talented tight end headed to Columbia in the form of William & Mary transfer Nick Muse.

"South Carolina was the perfect fit for me!" Muse said. "I really enjoyed talking to both Coach (Will)Muschamp and Coach (Bobby) Bentley about how I can make a difference and how excited we all were that I made the trip down there! Feels great to know who I will be playing for and seeing how I can help in any way! #SpursUp!"

The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder selected the Gamecocks over East Carolina, NC State, and LSU.