Transfer tight end: 'South Carolina was the perfect fit for me'
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
Will Muschamp has a talented tight end headed to Columbia in the form of William & Mary transfer Nick Muse.
"South Carolina was the perfect fit for me!" Muse said. "I really enjoyed talking to both Coach (Will)Muschamp and Coach (Bobby) Bentley about how I can make a difference and how excited we all were that I made the trip down there! Feels great to know who I will be playing for and seeing how I can help in any way! #SpursUp!"
The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder selected the Gamecocks over East Carolina, NC State, and LSU.
Muse, who played high school football at South Pointe High in Belmont, North Carolina, is a two-year veteran of college football. He saw the field in 2017 and 2018 for William & Mary and was the team's second-leading receiver last season en route to third-team all conference honors.
The brother of Clemson safety Tanner Muse, it is expected that Nick Muse will apply for a waiver to become eligible immediately, although the chances of that waiver being granted are unclear as of this time. As things stand, NCAA rules mandate that players transferring to an FBS program must sit out one season of playing action.
Muse will be a scholarship player at South Carolina.
Stay tuned to GamecockCentral.com for more on this developing story.