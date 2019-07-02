News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-02 06:52:30 -0500') }} football Edit

South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting best bets

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Which prospects in the 2020 recruiting class are most likely to join Will Muschamp's program?

GamecockCentral.com reboots our popular "best bets" feature with the very latest information.

Vs8zw4mfm0ivvgosoqcc
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}