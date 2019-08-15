Three South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting targets are set to announce their college choices on Wednesday. Here is GamecockCentral.com's look at each.



This longtime target and USC lean will make his choice known during a news conference at 3:30 p.m at Conway High. Hemingway made an official visit to South Carolina over the summer.

GamecockCentral.com will be on hand to provide coverage of Hemingway's announcement. Hemingway would join fellow Palmetto State defensive tackle Alex Huntley as well as Georgia's Makius Scott as additions to the 2020 Gamecock defensive line class.



An outstanding athlete, Shaw made an official visit to South Carolina, joined by his mother, in June. He's been recruited to a variety of programs around the Southeast at multiple positions on offense and defense. The Gamecocks, who have gained momentum, like him as a tight end, the position that most intrigues Shaw.

His final three consists of Auburn, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Shaw will announce his choice at 3:30 eastern.

