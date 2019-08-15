South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting: prospects announcing today
Three South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting targets are set to announce their college choices on Wednesday.
Here is GamecockCentral.com's look at each.
This longtime target and USC lean will make his choice known during a news conference at 3:30 p.m at Conway High. Hemingway made an official visit to South Carolina over the summer.
GamecockCentral.com will be on hand to provide coverage of Hemingway's announcement.
Hemingway would join fellow Palmetto State defensive tackle Alex Huntley as well as Georgia's Makius Scott as additions to the 2020 Gamecock defensive line class.
An outstanding athlete, Shaw made an official visit to South Carolina, joined by his mother, in June.
He's been recruited to a variety of programs around the Southeast at multiple positions on offense and defense. The Gamecocks, who have gained momentum, like him as a tight end, the position that most intrigues Shaw.
His final three consists of Auburn, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Shaw will announce his choice at 3:30 eastern.
Conley, who most recently visited North Carolina for a cookout function, has a final four of Duke, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech.
It's been thought that the schools from the two Carolinas have been the main ones battling for his services. Conley, we are told, is planning on dropping his announcement following his team's practice, which should conclude at around 7:30 p.m.
UNC has the advantage going in, yet it will be interesting to see if Conley sticks with a plan he gave GamecockCentral.com back in May. At that time, he said he may opt for a summer commitment and then some official visits during the season. If that's the case, look for South Carolina to make a play to get him on campus for a home game.