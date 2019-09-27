SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

For the second time this season, the South Carolina football team will rep its black throwback jerseys along with garnet helmets and white pants this Saturday against Kentucky.

The Gamecocks first debuted the uniform combination in their 72-10 Week 2 victory over Charleston Southern.

The uniform design, inspired by those worn by the Gamecocks in the mid-1980s, is part of Under Armour's heritage collection worn by 13 teams this year in celebration of college football's 150th anniversary.

South Carolina vs. Kentucky is scheduled for a 7:39 kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday and will be televised on the SEC Network.

