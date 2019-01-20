Atlanta (Ga.) Maynard Jackson class of 2019 three-star cornerback Dequanteous Watts ' first official visit is in the books and he says the Gamecocks are in the lead after taking in South Carolina this weekend.

"I really liked the new facilities and the players," said Watts, who landed an offer from South Carolina in November. "I liked the training room, the locker room, and really the whole thing."

The 6-foot-2, 171-pounder was hosted on the visit by fellow cornerback Jaycee Horn.

"He was telling me to come to South Carolina and work for a spot and possibly start over one of them," Watts said of his conversations with Horn.

Watts is being recruited by defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson.

"Coach T-Rob, he's a good coach," Watts said. "He keeps it real with you. He keeps it real with all his players, really. I saw that over the weekend. He's a cool dude. He showed me the depth chart today and where I was. They really want me bad and want me to come there. He was showing me the base defense and what they'll be running."

Watts will take an official visit to Oregon next weekend and then will take a final official to either Louisville or Maryland the next weekend.

While he originally was going to announce a decision on Jan. 28, he's pushed that date back.

"It could be signing day or it could be (February) 4th or the 5th," Watts said. "But I'd say right now it would probably be signing day."

