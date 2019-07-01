SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

The returns on South Carolina quarterback commit Luke Doty at the 2019 Elite 11 and Opening Finals have been nothing but positive.

The Myrtle Beach standout was listed on the event's official Twitter account as the fourth-best quarterback among the 20 in attendance following Sunday's workout. On Monday, the four-star prospect was listed as the seventh-best signal-caller.

The annual Elite 11 competition pits the best of the best at the quarterback position against each other in an effort to name the best 11 in the country. The event, which is in Frisco, Texas at the Dallas Cowboys' facilities this year, runs in conjunction with The Opening Finals where Doty will quarterback a 7-on-7 team featuring several Carolina commits and targets.

Doty, who has been committed to South Carolina since last summer, considers it a huge honor to compete among some of the best in the country.

"I got the call right after a practice, and Coach (Brian) Stumpf was like, 'Hey man, we want to invite you out to Texas,'" Doty said before leaving to Texas. "It was just like a dream come true. I've watched the Elite 11 since I was little, since I can remember it being on."

Doty is joined on his 7-on-7 team by commitment Marshawn Lloyd and targets Tank Bigsby and Jaheim Bell.

The Elite 11 Finals began on June 30 and continue into The Opening Finals which will go through July 3.