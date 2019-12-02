Bentley played in 33 career games at South Carolina, completing 626 of 1,002 passes for 7,527 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions.

The Gamecocks senior quarterback announced his decision to transfer in a heartfelt Twitter message on Monday, though he didn't name his future school.

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley will spend his last year of eligibility elsewhere.

He was in position to break several career school records with a big final season, but a Lisfranc injury on the final play of the season opener against North Carolina ended his season.



Freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski took over for Bentley after the injury, starting the final 11 games of the season.

The news of Bentley's transfer brings a complicated South Carolina career to an end.

A former four-star quarterback out of Opelika High School in Alabama, Bentley graduated a year early to join the South Carolina football program in 2016.

As a freshman, Bentley took over starting quarterback duties in the seventh game, helping salvage a 2-4 season at the time to go to a bowl game and finish 6-7.

Bentley would only miss one start over the following two seasons before the season-ending injury this year.

Named a permanent team captain as a sophomore in 2017, Bentley completed 245-of-394 passes for 2,794 yards with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as he led the Gamecocks to a surprise 9-4 season and an Outback Bowl win over Michigan.

Bentley again put up big overall numbers as a junior in 2018, completing 240-of-388 passes for 3,171 yards with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

But a disappointing 7-6 finish and up-and-down performances from Bentley and the offense added strain as Bentley became a scapegoat among the fan base for all of the Gamecocks' offensive struggles.

A season-opening 24-20 upset loss to North Carolina in which Bentley threw two interceptions and the offense again struggled created further angst and the senior was lost for the season on the injury on the final play of the game.

But as much negativity as Bentley has had to endure at times - right or wrong, the quarterback always receives too much of the credit and too much of the blame - his career should be remembered more for the highs than the lows.

Bentley took a chance on the Gamecocks when he could have chosen much more established programs, and while there were certainly some inconsistencies along the way, was instrumental in South Carolina winning many of the games it did win during Muschamp's first three seasons.

A model student-athlete, who has always operated with class on and off the field, Bentley will now get a new start and a chance to solidify his NFL Draft stock at a new home.