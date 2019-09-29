News More News
Len'Neth Whitehead recaps Carolina official, talks decision time frame

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

After trips to Columbia for the Gamecocks' last two home games, three-star linebacker Len'Neth Whitehead is getting quite familiar with the South Carolina football program.

The Athens (Ga.) Academy standout's latest trip this weekend, for the Gamecocks' 24-7 victory over Kentucky, was for his official visit to the school, a stop he says went very well.

"It went pretty good; it was a great time," Whitehead said. "I had a lot of good talks with some of the coaches, hung out with some of the players, which was a good time. I enjoyed the game a lot. It was a great atmosphere, the fans were into it, so it was just a great time."

{{ article.author_name }}