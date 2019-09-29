Colten Gauthier has 'awesome' first visit to Williams-Brice Stadium
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGDacula (Ga.) Hebron Academy class of 2021 three-star quarterback Colten Gauthier is checking off boxes on his list.After an initial visit to South Caroli...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news