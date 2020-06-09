THE SITUATION: On April 15, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County running back Caleb McDowell committed to North Carolina State . He surprised some with his decision, but at the time, he felt good about the Wolfpack. Then on June 3, the 5-foot-10, 170 pound athlete decommitted from North Carolina State and re-opened his recruitment. On May 20, South Carolina offered McDowell, and made him a target, but the staff in Columbia had been recruiting him since early 2020. Once the offered was extended, this one was over. McDowell's dream was to play in the SEC and he plans to do so at South Carolina.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "Over time, things built up between me and South Carolina and I have known for a few weeks now that I was going there," said McDowell. "South Carolina is a great opportunity for me and it has been my dream to play in the SEC since I was little. We have been talking for a while, then when they offered, I kind of knew.

"The South Carolina coaches have known for a couple of weeks. I told all of them on a Zoom call and they were excited. It was crazy. They all found out at the same time and it was excitement everywhere.

"I am closest to coach Mike Bobo. He is from south Georgia like me, we have been talking since he joined the South Carolina staff and he is a great guy. We have a lot in common, he is easy to talk to and I like how he wants to use me in the offense.

"I have also created a tight bond with coach Will Muschamp and new running backs coach Des Kitchings. I talk to multiple South Carolina coaches a lot and that made the decision easy.

"I have taken multiple visits to South Carolina and it really feels like home. I feel very comfortable the people there. I like the lifestyle, the community and it fits me.

"I am not going to lie — I had great feelings when I committed to both schools, but this one is different. I know I am going to South Carolina. This one is more powerful. I have a lot of comfort in this decision. I am more relaxed. I know I am done with recruiting now. South Carolina is my last stop.

"I couldn't be putting myself in a better position. South Carolina is a great opportunity for me — it is the best opportunity for me. It is my dream to play in the SEC and it is coming true. I am ready to go ball out at South Carolina."