South Carolina Gets Commitment From Intriguing ATH Vicari Swain

It was unclear whether or not ATH Vicari Swain would be interested in the idea of playing DB at the next level, which is what Coach Torrian Gray and the staff seem to be targeting him as, but those questions were seemingly answered when Swain announced his commitment to South Carolina this afternoon. Swain took an official visit with the Gamecocks on June 24th, but questions remained on if he wanted to play WR or DB at the next level. Mike Leach and Mississippi State were recruiting him at WR, but ultimately he chose the Gamecocks.

The 6'0" 175 lb ATH out of Central High School in Carrolton, GA often looks like the best athlete on the field when you look at his film, and it's easy to see why some schools were recruiting him at WR, and it's still possible he will get a look there at South Carolina. He has excellent speed and vision, and hands to match. These skills also shine on the defensive side of the ball, and the Gamecocks will hope they can refine him into an every-down DB once he arrives on campus. Perhaps the best example to show you is around the 00:55 second mark on his Junior film (posted below), where Swain reads the QB, intercepts a pass, weaves through traffic, then outruns everyone en route to a 95-yard INT return for a TD.



Something that has been consistent so far in this class is that the staff is looking at underrated or flexible positioned players in hopes to find diamonds in the rough, and perhaps no one on this staff has been better at that throughout his career than DB coach Torrian Gray. I don't think you can ever go wrong with finding guys that just look like good football players, especially from the state of Georgia, a state so talent-rich that excellent players get overlooked every year. Perhaps the Gamecocks have found one of those in Swain.



