South Carolina Gets First Portal Add, DE Jaylen Brown

South Carolina ends the first week of portal activity with an intriguing P4 add at a position of need. Mizzou DE Jaylen Brown, who played in two games for the Tigers this past year as a true freshman is set to join a DE room with Dylan Stewart and a smattering of returners hoping to take on a bigger role with the departure of Kyle Kennard.

At 6'5", 265 lbs, Brown certainly has the frame for it, and he put on 30 lbs since his last registered HS weight. The former 3-star out of Madison, AL should have 4 years of eligibility remaining.

He played in two games this past season, including a lone tackle when the Tigers fell 34-30 to South Carolina about a month ago. As a high school senior in the 2024 class, Brown compiled 9 TFLs and 7 sacks for James Clemens HS, helping lead them to Alabama's 7A playoffs.

It's unclear yet how quickly he might contribute, but it's always good to get an SEC-quality defensive end, a position that's certainly at a premium in the portal each year.