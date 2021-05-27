South Carolina in latest NCAA Tournament projections

The only question now becomes where they'll be playing next week and which teams will be in their regional, and different outlets have different ideas of what the postseason could look like for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks know they're virtually a lock to hear their names called in Monday's NCAA Tournament selection show.

Both Baseball America and D1Baseball have the Gamecocks as No. 2 seeds in the tournament but Baseball America has South Carolina in a unique position hosting as the second seed in a regional.

With Old Dominion playing well and forcing itself into the hosting conversation, Baseball America has Founders Park hosting postseason games with the Monarchs the top seed in the regional.

Because the NCAA only has 20 potential regional sites, only a handful of places can host this June. Because Old Dominion wasn't one of the 20 named, if the Monarchs earn a top 16 seed then they'll travel someplace with Founders a potential landing spot.



Baseball America has Old Dominion as the No. 13 overall seed with South Carolina the No. 2. North Carolina and Campbell round out that projected regional.

It's paired with the Arizona regional including the Wildcats, Maryland, Long Beach State and Grand Canyon.

D1Baseball released a new projection today with the Gamecocks a No. 2 seed, this time traveling to No. 6 national seed Notre Dame and playing Indiana in the opening game. Central Michigan is considered the No. 4 seed in the regional.

It'd be paired in this projection with No. 11 seeded Oregon and a regional including Michigan, Virginia and Bryant.

South Carolina (33-21, 16-14 SEC) was eliminated Tuesday from the SEC Tournament, 9-3 by Alabama, putting a dent in the Gamecocks' top 16 seed hopes.

The 16 hosts sites will be announced Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET with the full field of 64 unveiled Monday at noon.