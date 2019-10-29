It appears that the South Carolina football team will have to wait another week to get back two key starters in running back Rico Dowdle and right tackle Dylan Wonnum as well as a couple of reserves.

"Injury-wise, Rico will be out [for the Vanderbilt game], but certainly moved around really well today, so I think maybe [he'll back back] next week. I'm not positive on that, but he moved around well," head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday. "Dylan Wonnum worked out today, but he will be out for this weekend. A.J. Turner will be out with a hamstring and Damani Staley with the turf toe. We'll get the majority of those guys back, hopefully next week."

Dowdle has missed most of the last two games after suffering a knee sprain on the first play of the Florida game. Wonnum has missed the last four games after rolling his ankle at Missouri.

Left tackle Sadarius Hutcherson and linebacker Ernest Jones practiced and are good to go this week against Vanderbilt.

Muschamp also noted that reserve quarterback and receiver Dakereon Joyner is also as healthy this week after dealing with a nagging hamstring injury for the last month or so.

Muschamp also said defensive lineman Keir Thomas is still out with an ankle infection as he tries to get back into shape. No decision has been made on if he'll redshirt or not, but it appears that's the logical case with Muschamp saying he's still about two weeks out from being able to play.

“Right now, I don’t know. He’s working out," he said. "The frustrating part for all of us, especially him, is because of the infection the amount of time we had to shut him down was close to two months. That takes a lot of time to get back into cardio shape, back into football shape and lifting shape. He’s working hard. He put the pads on last week. We moved him around but he didn’t necessarily practice. He needs to get used to carrying the pads. I think it’s a least two weeks out at this time.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 on SEC Network.