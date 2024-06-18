Over 16 months after the initial request for information, the University of South Carolina finally issued an official update on the project to re-develop 900 acres of land campus, including 12 acres dirrectly surrounding Williams-Brice Stadium.

After the initial RFI went out in February 2023 to try to determine the possibilities surrounding the land and what South Carolina could do with the "blank canvas" as Athletics Director Ray Tanner described it, the project is ready to move forward.

The university issued an offcial statement on Tuesday afternoon:

The University of South Carolina is advancing a plan to spur development of nearly 900 acres of land near the Congaree River and Williams-Brice Stadium by issuing a formal Request for Proposal (RFP) Tuesday.

The RFP seeks to identify private development partners who wish to pursue a comprehensive land use agreement with the university. The eventual agreement could bring new recreational, dining, lodging and retail options to the area, which includes 885 acres of undeveloped USC-owned property adjacent to the Congaree River, west of the existing Long Family Football Operations Facility, and 12 additional acres near Williams-Brice Stadium.

Under the plan announced last year, revenue generated from leasing agreements can be used to fund major improvements to the stadium and surrounding area, providing a world-class gameday experience for fans. Future private commercial development on leased land would create new employment opportunities and make the Midlands a more vibrant place to live, work and recreate.

“Issuing this Request for Proposals is the next critical step in a lengthy process,” said USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “We are thankful to state leaders for supporting our vision to transform this underutilized region of the Midlands to benefit our fans and residents alike.”

Once a qualified development partner or partners is selected through a fair and competitive evaluation process, the ultimate scope of the project will be defined by the set of individual development agreements. All agreements must be submitted to the State Fiscal Accountability Authority for approval prior to execution. The project will not include moving Williams-Brice Stadium from its current location or acquiring and developing the State Fairgrounds.

