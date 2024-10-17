South Carolina Keeps Recruiting Momentum Going, Lands J'Zavien Currence

South Carolina football stayed hot on the recruiting trail Thursday afternoon, landing a commit from another four-star in-state prospect.

Class of 2026 defender J'Zavien Currence from Rock Hill, S.C. announced his commitment to South Carolina on social media Thursday. Currence is currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the state for the 2026 class and the No. 11 player at his position nationally, making him the fourth four-star prospect out of five current commits in the 2026 class.

Currence also had offers from 28 other schools, including the likes of Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State before deciding to stay in-state. He took four visits to South Carolina, most recently for the Garnet and Black game back in April. Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Maryland were the only other schools he visited more than once.

South Carolina currently has the No. 7 ranked recruiting class for 2026.

************************************************************************

Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina football.