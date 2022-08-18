South Carolina Lands Another Big Time In-State Recruit

South Carolina has landed another important in-state player for the 2023 class. Four-Star DT Xzavier McLeod out of Camden, SC finally locked in his decision after a lengthy and at times winding process that led him to stay home over some of the top options in the college football world, including a final 6 of LSU, UGA, Michigan, Texas A&M, and Florida, along with the Gamecocks. The last few days saw an intense battle of sources between folks at Georgia and South Carolina, with both sides feeling confident in their position with Mcleod. The 6'4" 324 lb defensive tackle is ranked as the number two prospect in the state of South Carolina for the 2023 class and has been raising eyebrows at several camps this offseason.

Though he was originally rated a 3-star on Rivals, he saw his offer list grow exponentially throughout the process, with offers from every major program you can think of: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn St., Oregon, Oklahoma, Clemson, Notre Dame, and more. South Carolina truly beat out the elite of the elite for the Camden High School Star. McLeod could be an integral piece to a South Carolina defensive line that is expected to graduate/lose to the NFL draft several pieces after the 2022 season.

McLeod was projected by many to land with the Gamecocks back in 2021, and South Carolina was his first offer. The process seemed to get a little more unsettled though the longer it went on and the more he saw what other out-of-state options had to offer. It seemed to come down primarily to Georgia and South Carolina. Ultimately, however, the hometown appeal was too much to overcome, though perhaps this one will be one to watch until the ink is dry on signing day.



Keep it locked with Gamecock Scoop for more on this commitment, and what it means for the 2023 class going forward.