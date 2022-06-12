South Carolina lands another talented defensive back in Cameron Upshaw Jr.

South Carolina landed another key 3-star commitment for the 2023 class in Cameron Upshaw Jr. He is the fifth commitment in the class and hails from Perry, Florida. Upshaw is another defensive back from the Florida pipeline created by defensive backs coach Torrian Gray. Gray gained commitments from 4-star Anthony Rose and 3-star Kajuan Banks in the 2022 class - both also hailing from the state of Florida.

Sporting a frame that will allow more than enough mass to be added, Upshaw is set to come in at 6 feet 3 inches and he currently weighs 180 pounds. Once acclimated with the strength and conditioning program at Carolina, Upshaw will quickly develop and be able to withstand the physicality of SEC play.

Upshaw is a long and rangy athlete that swiftly covers ground. He plays both sides of the ball in high school and exhibits a smooth stride when running. Upshaw is best suited at safety, as he plays like a center fielder when reading the flight of the ball in the air. He rapidly identifies the play and has the ability to go up and high point the ball when the opportunity arises. In the run game, Upshaw isn’t afraid to come downhill, square up, and meet the ball carrier head-on.



