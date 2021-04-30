 South Carolina lands big time QB Braden Davis
Braden Davis
Braden Davis
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

The 2022 recruiting class will be Shane Beamer's first as head coach at South Carolina and now he has his first quarterback. Four-star Braden Davis announced his commitment to South Carolina, choosing the Gamecocks over N.C. State and Stanford.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"I believe that coach Beamer will be there for a while," Davis said. "He's getting the program on the right track. South Carolina already has a couple Delaware guys (MarShawn Lloyd and Debo Williams) that I know. I have firsthand evidence that they're going in the right direction. Coach Beamer is a great coach and so is coach Satterfield. I'll be able to get in there, compete right away, learn under great coaches, and develop for the NFL. I can do whatever I want to do at South Carolina.

"I have great relationships with coach Beamer and coach Satterfield but I was on a Zoom with the whole staff," he said. "I got to talk to everybody and ask a lot of questions. They were all so genuine and it felt different from other places.

"It really seems like all the stars are aligning," said Davis. "Everything I was looking for, they have there. MarShawn is actually in civil engineering and I want to be a mechanical engineer. The fact that he's in that program is proof of being able to do that and play at a high level."

On what he's learned from Lloyd and Samuel- "They both have been under different staffs and are now there with coach Beamer. Both of them can just tell the difference in culture and the difference in the direction of the program. They believe they're on the right track and I trust them."

Davis has all the physical tools a college coach looks for and has put up some solid numbers during his high school career. He is coming off a leg injury but doesn't seem to be hampered any longer. Look for the Davis to really work on his sense of timing while he is picking up the offense. Davis does a nice job pushing the ball down the field too. South Carolina's connections to Davis and his home state really helped them lock in his commitment.

