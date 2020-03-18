Around 20 schools offered the 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback out of Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Academy. One of the first schools to pursue the four-star talent was South Carolina .

"After my last visit to South Carolina, I came home, thought about it and prayed about it for a couple of days, then I knew I was ready to commit," Gauthier said. "I wanted to go back, feel all the new things out, like the new coaches, the new offense and things like that to see how it felt.

"I sat in the meetings, I watched practice, I spent a lot of time with coach Mike Bobo (new offensive coordinator), and it felt right. It was easy for me to make the decision. South Carolina is the right school for me.

"I really like Coach Bobo a lot. He knows his stuff. He is a great quarterback coach, he is installing a pro-style offense, and I really feel he can help develop me and get me ready for the next level. Working with him really makes me believe the sky is the limit for me.

"Coach Will Muschamp has always been great with me. He has been so honest, so genuine and he has always told me I am their guy. Even after the changes there, nothing changed, and on my last visit he again told me that I was their guy. We have a great relationship, we have been tight all the way through this process and he runs a very honest and great program.

"When I am up there, it feels like home. I have visited three times and I have been taken in by the coaches and the players. I have already gotten to know Luke Doty and Ryan Hillinski, and they have been great to me. They have taken me in, treated me well and they are really cool guys.

"A lot has happened for me in recruiting, and it just feels great to commit to South Carolina. I gave Coach Muschamp the news first, last week, and then I talked to Coach Bobo about it. They both were surprised and their reaction was great. Hearing their reaction really made me feel great. It was awesome to tell them I want to be a Gamecock.

"My heart told me South Carolina was right for me. I love the place, I love the program, I love the coaches and I know the people there believe in me. I had that feeling leaving the visit, then gave it a few days and it didn't go away. I knew South Carolina was where I wanted to be."