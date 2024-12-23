South Carolina lands linebacker Shawn Murphy in portal

South Carolina football is back in the portal, and back to work trying to fill a position of need. After former Grambling State linebacker Andrew Jones initially committed to South Carolina before flipping to Ole Miss, the Gamecocks finally landed their first linebacker of the cycle with former Florida State player Shawn Murphy.

Murphy appeared in four games for the Seminoles in 2024, meaning he maintained his year of eligibility. He had 13 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, including five tackles in the season finale against rival Florida.

He arrived at Florida State from Alabama, where he appeared in 18 games over the previous two years. He played in all but one game on Alabama's SEC winning squad in 2023, and was initially ranked as the No. 1 inside linebacker in his recruiting class back in 2022.

The Manassas, Va. native has two years of eligibility remaining and is listed at 6-foot-2, 230 Ibs.