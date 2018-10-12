South Carolina made another move with its 2019 class on Friday upon the commitment of Wildens Leveque. A fringe Rivals150 prospect and one of the more underrated bigs nationally, Leveque chose the Gamecocks a week after his official visit to the Columbia campus.

A 6-foot-9 center and one of the best from the New England prep ranks, Leveque discussed his commitment with Rivals.com. “I just liked the coaching staff and Coach Frank (Martin). How he has used Chris Silva and with how our games are similar, he has helped him evolve and get better and also helped him get closer to the NBA, which is my dream, too. I like the team and it is just a good vibe there,” he said. “I really connected with the coaches and with what they were saying. They were real with me and with what they said. They showed me that they believed in me and how I am going to be used.”