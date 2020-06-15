GamecockCentral - South Carolina lands versatile Georgia athlete Jayden Johnson

THE SITUATION: It was a very big spring for Cedartown (Ga.) athlete Jayden Johnson . The 6-foot-2, 196 pounder picked up a handful of offers in February and March, then in April, schools like Arkansas , Georgia Tech , Kansas State , Oklahoma , South Carolina and Virginia offered. His recruitment took off. With it not being a normal spring and summer for recruits, it is still not known when recruits will be able to take visits again. It became a time for virtual visits for Johnson, and due to communication, those virtual visits and time to bond with coaches, he has made a decision. Arkansas and Georgia Tech gave him a lot to think about, but Will Muscamp's consistency paid off and South Carolina landed Johnson's commitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I committed to South Carolina over Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and Arkansas," said Johnson. "I have been thinking hard about South Carolina since the end of April. For over a month, they have been my top school.

"I have not visited South Carolina yet, but I saw the videos, I saw the graphics and I have a great feel for things. My connection with the coaches is really what set them apart from other schools. It is just a different feeling for me with them.

"The South Carolina coaches have been in contact with me every day, and it is not all about football. It is about life, family and other things like that. They made me feel like a priority and l feel like I can be myself with there. There are great people coaching at South Carolina and they are real with me.

"Coach Muschamp is always hitting me up. It has been great talking to him. He always shows great support, I respect him a lot and he is an energetic guy. I love his intensity. He is out-going, but he can be laid-back and chill too. We have had some great talks.

"T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) is my man. He is a cool guy. He knows how to have fun, he can be chill, but he knows about his business too. I have been talking to him a lot and we have a great connection.

"I have talked to coach Muschamp and T-Rob about my future there and they think they can use me all over. They have talked about nickel, dime, cornerback and all over. It is a great fit for me because I feel I am versatile athlete that can play all over. I know I have a good chance to see the field because they like my versatility, so I just love the fit in their defense.

"It feels great to be committing to a school like South Carolina. I prayed about this, I talked to God about this and this is a great decision for me. I made the decision and called coach Muschamp June 4. When I called him, it was around 8:30pm, and when I told him about my decision, he got excited and talked about how I made his day. He had a lot of intensity and excitement in his voice.

"I have always been relaxed with everything, but I feel even more relaxed being committed. I can't wait to visit for a game this season to see what it is like because I know they have great fans. I can't wait to get up there."