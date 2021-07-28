South Carolina learns SEC hoops opponents

From South Carolina media relations

The Southeastern Conference announced today each school's conference opponents for the upcoming 2022 men's basketball campaign. South Carolina will face its permanent opponents, Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee, along with Auburn and Vanderbilt in home-and-home series' next season.

Dates, times and television details will be released this fall.In addition to its home-and-home series opponents, Carolina will also host Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri at Colonial Life Arena in 2022.Season ticket prices remain unchanged, as fans can purchase lower level season tickets for $260 (Gamecock Club membership required for sections 104-106, 113-115), the Coke Family Sections are available for $600 (four tickets) and upper level tickets are available (no Gamecock Club membership required) for $90 in the baseline value sections, and $200 in other sections.

University Faculty/Staff members receive a 20% discount on lower level and upper level ticket prices. For fans renewing their season tickets, invoices are currently in accounts at: https://am.ticketmaster.com/gamecocks/invoice with a renewal deadline of Wed., Sept. 29. Fans purchasing new season tickets can do so at: https://fevo.me/3iFrmcW.Additional men's basketball season ticket information is available by visiting https://thegamecockclub.com/mbb/ or by calling the Gamecock Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS.Continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com for updates on South Carolina basketball.