South Carolina making a strong push for 2024 4-star QB Kamari McClellan

South Carolina pulled in one of the biggest quarterback additions in the offseason when former five-star Spencer Rattler left Oklahoma to take up residence in Columbia. But just because the Gamecocks hit the jackpot in the portal doesn't mean they aren't already thinking about building the quarterback room for the future. Class of 2024 quarterback Kamari McClellan already holds an offer from the Gamecocks and the school continues to be one of the early frontrunners for his services. Rivals.com recently caught up with McClellan at the Hustle Inc. 7-on-7 tryout to talk Gamecocks and more.

On the Gamecocks coaches and his relationship with them: "I've been talking to Coach Satterfield, the offensive coordinator, a lot. They've been interested in me for a while and they offered me early and they want me to come up there as much as I can. They're always inviting me to come up for games and visits."

On the Gamecocks 2021 season: "I was really impressed with what they were able to do in Coach Beamer's first year. It was really good. They played well, especially to end the season. Even though their quarterbacks were hurt and different guys had to come in, they didn't miss a beat. Whoever had to come in played well and that shows that the coaches know what they're doing."

On Spencer Rattler's addition: "I like that a lot. I want to go up there and meet him and talk with him. He's a big addition for them."

On visit plans: "I need to set a date where I can go up there but I know it's going to be soon."

On visiting for a game in the fall: "The stadium was nice. It amazed me. Me and one of my former teammates went up there and we were amazed with the crowd and the atmosphere. We really liked it."

Other visits: "I'm going to be going to Georgia, Alabama and a few others."