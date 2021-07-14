South Carolina Media Day attendees announced

South Carolina will be sending a pair of veteran players on this year's team to Hoover, Alabama for media days next week.

Nick Muse and JJ Enagbare are the two Gamecock representatives for South Carolina this year at the annual event, which kicks off Monday.

Muse was one of the Gamecocks' best receiving threats last season, finishing second on the team with 30 receptions for 425 yards and he also caught one touchdown.

Enagbare was one of the league's best pass rushers, racking up 30 tackles, seven of which came for loss and six sacks. He also forced three fumbles.

Both will likely garner attention for the preseason All-SEC teams by the league's media.

The Gamecocks' turn at media days starts Monday with Shane Beamer and both players making the annual rounds.