South Carolina men’s basketball had a full roster for all of 26 hours.

After signing three players in the transfer portal to fill up the limit of 13 scholarship players, Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks have another open scholarship after incoming freshman Trent Noah decommitted from South Carolina. The current high school senior announced in a social media post he has been released from his National Letter of Intent, which he signed last November.

Noah is a small forward from Harlan, Ky. who Rivals rates as a three-star prospect and the No. 140 overall player in his class. He was going to be the third member of the recruiting class along with local guard Cam Scott and Finnish forward Okku Federiko. Noah became Harlan County, Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer last season, part of a stellar senior season which has seen interest from several schools grow even after he committed to South Carolina.

“I will be reopening my recruitment with hopes of pursuing basketball opportunities closer to home,” Noah said in his social media statement. “I sincerely appreciate Coach Paris’ genuine investment in me, both on and off the court and his compassion and professionalism during this process.”

Both in-state power conference program’s in his home state — Kentucky and Louisville — hired new coaches last month.

South Carolina now stands at 12 scholarship players on its projected roster 2024-25 roster.

