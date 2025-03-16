South Carolina men's basketball declines NIT invitation

The option was there, but South Carolina men's basketball is officially turning its attention to the 2025-26 season.

Thanks to a new rule that the top two SEC teams outside the NCAA Tournament field receive automatic NIT invitations — combined with the SEC sending 14 of its 16 teams to the big dance — South Carolina had a spot in college basketball’s secondary postseason tournament fall into its lap.

But the Gamecocks declined the bit, electing to end the season and focus on the task of re-building the roster in the transfer portal. Head coach Lamont Paris released an official statement on Sunday evening just after the official NCAA Tournament bracket release.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for the NIT and the exciting opportunity it provides good teams to continue playing for a chmpionship," Paris said. "Unfortunately, due to some attrition on our roster with injuries we decided it was best not to participate this year."

South Carolina finishes the season with a 12-20 record, and the transfer portal opens on Mar. 24 after the conclusion of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

