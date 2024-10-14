South Carolina Men's Basketball Lands Commit From Forward Grant Polk

South Carolina men's basketball has its fourth commit for the class of 2025.

Forward Grant Polk from Haymarke, Va. announced his decision on social media Monday afternoon, joining Lamont Paris in Columbia for the 2025-26 season.

The 6-foot-7, 185 Ib. forward is a three-star prospect, and is the third forward to commit in this recruiting class. Along with Polk, the Gamecocks also have verybal commitments from EJ Walker and Hayden Assemian, both also listed as three-star prospects on Rivals with a 6-foot-8 frame. The fourth member of the recruiting class is the highest-rated player right now, guard Eli Ellis from Atlanta.

Polk also had offers from Florida Gulf Coast, Fairfield, Albany, Iona, Canisius, Morehead State, Youngstown State, Northeastern, Fordham, NJIT and George Washington.

South Carolina men's basketball will open the 2024-25 campaign three weeks from today at home against North Florida.



