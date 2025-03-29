South Carolina men's basketball lands first transfer portal commit

South Carolina men's basketball is on the board in the transfer portal.

The Gamecocks landed forward Christ Essandoko in the portal from Providence, the first player to enter the program this offseason.

Essandoko played at St. Joes as a freshman in the 2023-24 season before transferring to Providence last season. The 7-foot-0 forward is originally from Clichy, France, and is listed at 290 Ibs.

Essandoko only played in 22 games and started just seven for the Friars last season, with an average of 4.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. In his only game against an SEC opponent last season, he scored four points and had three rebounds in a November match-up against Oklahoma.

Essandoko has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining, and his arrival marks the second straight year Lamont Paris has added a 7-footer in the transfer portal after signing Jordan Butler from Missouri last year.