The final box is checked.

With one open scholarship remaining and a desperate need for a true point guard, South Carolina men’s basketball landed one in the point guard.

Lamont Paris signed former Norfolk State point guard Jamarii Thomas, who averaged 16.9 points and 3.8 assists per game to win MEAC Player of the Year with the Spartans last season.

The Greensboro, N.C. native is on his third school in four years of college basketball after spending the first two years of his career at UNC-Wilmington. He took off last year with 23 starts in 34 games, and scored at least 20 points in 10 different games. He even had one game of action against an SEC opponent, scoring 15 points in a January trip to Tennessee.

Thomas has one year of eligibility remaining, and figures to be the immediate Ta’Lon Cooper replacement in the starting lineup to facilitate the offense. South Carolina also has guards Jacobi Wright, Zachary Davis and Morris Ugusuk also returning to the roster this year, with Cam Scott coming in as a true freshman.

Thomas is the third transfer portal addition of the off-season for the Gamecocks along with bigs Jordan Butler and Nick Pringle from Missouri and Alabama respectively.

South Carolina is now at the scholarship limit of 13 players.

