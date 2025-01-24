South Carolina Men's Basketball officially signs Okku Federiko

After lengthy waiting process, South Carolina men's basketball has finally signed Okku Federiko.

The Finnish recruit for the class of 2024 verbally comitted to South Carolina in May 2023, but did not immedietely join the Gamecocks prior to the 2024-25 season due to issues with his move to the United States and earning final clearance from the NCAA. He originally committed with Morris Ugusuk, the current Gamecock sophomore who played with him at the DRIVE Academy in Helsinki, Finland.

According to the stats in a release provided by the university, Federiko averaged 19.6 ponts, 11.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game with DRIVE last season, while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor in 11 games.

South Carolina continues its search for its first SEC win of the season with a home game against Mississippi State tipping off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

*******************************************************************************************

Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina baseball.