South Carolina Men's Basketball Releases Full Non-Conference Schedule

Alan Cole • GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
@Alan__Cole

Year three of the Lamont Paris era will start on Nov. 4 when South Carolina men’s basketball hosts North Florida, and continue with a dozen other non-conference games leading up to the SEC slate.

The school officially unveiled the full non-conference schedule on Friday morning, with nine home games on the slate and some headline trips.

South Carolina will travel to Indiana on Nov. 16 for a game at historic Assembly hall, and will also be at Boston College on Dec. 3 for the second annual ACC-SEC challenge. The other two games outside of Columbia were already announced as part of the Fort Myers Tip-Off, where South Carolina will face Xavier on Nov. 25 and then either Virginia Tech or Michigan on Nov. 27 in the two-game event. The Gamecocks beat Virginia Tech on a neutral court last season.

The annual rivalry game against Clemson falls later in non-conference play this year, with the game on Dec. 17. Paris is 1-1 against the Tigers so far in his South Carolina tenure, with the home team winning each of the past two seasons. His squad will also take on East Carolina for the third time in his tenure, finishing out a three-year contract which has already included one trip to Greenville and one game on a neutral site in the past two seasons.

Home games against South Carolina State, Towson, Mercer, USC Upstate, Radford and Presbyterian round out the remainder of the slate.

The SEC schedule will be announced at a later date.

South Carolina Men's Basketball Non-confernece Schedule
Date Game

Nov. 4

vs. North Florida

Nov. 8

vs. South Carolina State

Nov. 12

vs. Towson

Nov. 16

at Indiana

Nov. 21

vs. Mercer

Nov. 25

vs. Xavier (Fort Myers)

Nov. 27

vs. VIrginia Tech/Michigan (Fort Myers)

Dec. 3

at Boston College

Dec. 7

vs. East Carolina

Dec. 14

vs. USC Upstate

Dec. 17

vs. Clemson

Dec. 22

vs. Radford

Dec. 30

vs. Presbyterian

