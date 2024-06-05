South Carolina men's basketball officially knows the opener.

According to a report by John Rothstein, South Carolina men's basketball's previously scheduled game against North Florida has been set for Nov. 4 at Colonial Life Arena, making it the season-opener. The Gamecocks are coming off a 26-8 campaign and a return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. North Florida went 16-16 last season out of the Atlantic Sun Conference, including two road losses in buy games against SEC opponents LSU and Georgia.

Elsewhere in non-conference play, Lamont Paris and his squad have home games against Clemson and East Carolina on the board without dates scheduled. The Gamecocks will go to Fort Myers for an early season tournament and face two of Michigan, Xavier and Virginia Tech, plus will go on the road to face an ACC team to be announced in the ACC-SEC challenge and travel to Indiana on Nov. 16.

Paris is 2-0 in season-openers as South Carolina head coach, beating South Carolina State in his first game at the helm in 2022 and taking out USC Upstate last November.