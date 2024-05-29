Signs of a program’s growth come in all shapes and sizes, but one of them is when other programs want to play you.

On that level, South Carolina men’s basketball has arrived.

The program announced on Wednesday morning it will head to historic Assembly Hall to take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 16, the first time the program will play in Bloomington since it took on Bob Knight’s Hoosiers way back in 1973.

Indiana went 19-14 last season and 10-10 in Big Ten play and lost its only game against SEC competition, a neutral site clash with the Auburn Tigers. The Hoosiers and Gamecocks split their only two meetings in program history, a home-and-home in 1972 and 1973 with the home side winning each game.

Right now South Carolina has seven games on its non-conference schedule. In addition to Indiana it will play two games in the Fort Myers Tip-off against some combination of Michigan, VIrginia Tech and Xavier. It will also host Clemson in the annual rivalry game and take on another ACC school to be named later in the ACC/SEC challenge.

In non-power five action, the Gamecocks have home games against East Carolina and North Florida already on the books.

