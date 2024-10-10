South Carolina Men's Basketball Tip-Off Times Announced

Hoops season is a little closer. South Carolina men's basketball already knew its full schedule for the 2024-25 season, but the times and channels for most of the games are in.
The SEC announced channel designations for most of the season, with start times now in for every Gamecock conference game except for the trip to Oklahoma. Most of the non-conference times are in as well, with only three games missing. Here is the full updated schedule with home games in BOLD, sent out by the university on Thursday afternoon.
Wednesday, Oct. 30, vs. College of Wooster (EXHIBITION) – 7 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 4 vs. North Florida – 7 p.m. on SEC Network+
Friday, Nov. 8 vs. SC State – 7 p.m. on SEC Network+
Tuesday, Nov. 12 vs. Towson – 7 p.m. on SEC Network+
Saturday, Nov. 16 @ Indiana – 3 p.m. on Peacock
Thursday, Nov. 21 vs. Mercer – 7 p.m. on SEC Network+
Monday, Nov. 25 vs. Xavier – Fort Meyers Tip-Off – 8:30 p.m. on FS1
Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Michigan/Virginia Tech – Fort Meyers Tip-Off 6/8:30 p.m. on FS1
Tuesday, Dec. 3 @ Boston College – SEC/ACC Challenge – 7 p.m. on ACC Network
Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. East Carolina – TBD on SEC Network+
Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. USC Upstate – TBD on SEC Network+
Tuesday, Dec. 17 vs. CLEMSON – 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. Radford – TBD on SEC Network+
Monday, Dec. 30 vs. Presbyterian – 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday, Jan. 4 at MISSISSIPPI STATE – 2 p.m. on SEC Network
Wednesday, Jan. 8 vs. ALABAMA – 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. AUBURN – 1 p.m. on SEC Network
Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Vanderbilt – 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday, Jan. 18 at Oklahoma – TBD on ESPN/2/U
Wednesday, Jan. 22 vs. FLORIDA – 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. MISSISSIPPI STATE – 1 p.m. on SEC Network
Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Georgia – 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. TEXAS A&M – 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday, Feb. 8 at KENTUCKY – 12 p.m. on ESPN/2
Wednesday, Feb. 12 vs. Ole Miss – 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday, Feb. 15 at FLORIDA – 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Tuesday, Feb. 18 at LSU – 9 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. TEXAS – 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Missouri – 9 p.m. on ESPN2/U
Saturday, March 1 vs. Arkansas – 1 p.m. on SEC Network
Tuesday, March 4 vs. Georgia – 6 p.m. on SEC Network
Saturday, March 8 at TENNESSEE – 2 p.m. on SEC Network