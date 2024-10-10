South Carolina Men's Basketball Tip-Off Times Announced

Hoops season is a little closer. South Carolina men's basketball already knew its full schedule for the 2024-25 season, but the times and channels for most of the games are in.

The SEC announced channel designations for most of the season, with start times now in for every Gamecock conference game except for the trip to Oklahoma. Most of the non-conference times are in as well, with only three games missing. Here is the full updated schedule with home games in BOLD, sent out by the university on Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, vs. College of Wooster (EXHIBITION) – 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4 vs. North Florida – 7 p.m. on SEC Network+

Friday, Nov. 8 vs. SC State – 7 p.m. on SEC Network+

Tuesday, Nov. 12 vs. Towson – 7 p.m. on SEC Network+

Saturday, Nov. 16 @ Indiana – 3 p.m. on Peacock

Thursday, Nov. 21 vs. Mercer – 7 p.m. on SEC Network+

Monday, Nov. 25 vs. Xavier – Fort Meyers Tip-Off – 8:30 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Michigan/Virginia Tech – Fort Meyers Tip-Off 6/8:30 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, Dec. 3 @ Boston College – SEC/ACC Challenge – 7 p.m. on ACC Network

Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. East Carolina – TBD on SEC Network+

Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. USC Upstate – TBD on SEC Network+

Tuesday, Dec. 17 vs. CLEMSON – 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. Radford – TBD on SEC Network+

Monday, Dec. 30 vs. Presbyterian – 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, Jan. 4 at MISSISSIPPI STATE – 2 p.m. on SEC Network

Wednesday, Jan. 8 vs. ALABAMA – 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. AUBURN – 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Vanderbilt – 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, Jan. 18 at Oklahoma – TBD on ESPN/2/U

Wednesday, Jan. 22 vs. FLORIDA – 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. MISSISSIPPI STATE – 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Georgia – 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. TEXAS A&M – 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, Feb. 8 at KENTUCKY – 12 p.m. on ESPN/2

Wednesday, Feb. 12 vs. Ole Miss – 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, Feb. 15 at FLORIDA – 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Tuesday, Feb. 18 at LSU – 9 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. TEXAS – 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Missouri – 9 p.m. on ESPN2/U

Saturday, March 1 vs. Arkansas – 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Tuesday, March 4 vs. Georgia – 6 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday, March 8 at TENNESSEE – 2 p.m. on SEC Network