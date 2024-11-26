South Carolina moves up to No. 15 in new CFP Rankings

Another week, another bump for South Carolina football.

The natest College Football Playoff rankings are in, and the now 8-3 Gamecocks are at No. 15 in the rankings, just on the outside looking in at the 12-team playoff. South Carolina moved up three spots after a 56-12 win over Wofford last week thanks to a few teams in front of it going down.

Of course, Clemson's ranking is also a big part of this during rivalry week. The Tigers are No. 12 in the poll, making this one of the biggest games in the rivalry's history.

Kick-off at Clemson is set for Saturday at noon ET on ESPN.

