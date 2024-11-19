South Carolina moves up to No. 18 in CFP Rankings

The Gamecocks continue climbing.

South Carolina football is up to No. 18 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, a slight tick up from the No. 21 ranking it had last week. The Gamecocks improved to 7-3 with a 34-30 win over still No. 23 ranked Missouri, getting to 5-3 in SEC play in the process and giving South Carolina two ranked wins along with its win over No. 15 Texas A&M.

Next week's rivalry game at Clemson will be an opportunity for a third win over a top-25 team, with the Tigers checking into the rankings at No. 17.

South Carolina hosts Wofford this week in its home finale in a 4:00 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN+/SECN+.

