The recruiting process is just beginning for class of 2022 offensive tackle Drew Bobo, but he's off to an impressive start with early offers from Tennessee, Maryland and South Carolina.

South Carolina, where Bobo's father Mike Bobo is the new offensive coordinator, is the latest to extend an offer with Drew learning the news on Saturday.

"It was a surprise for me," Bobo said. "I didn't really know it was coming. Coach (Will) Muschamp just told me, pretty much."

While the pandemic has kept the younger Bobo from being in South Carolina's football facility much like he could have been otherwise, he has heard some about the Gamecocks from his dad.

"I haven't really gotten a chance to see the program much because of the coronavirus going around," the younger Bobo said. "He's mostly just said he really likes it here and he likes the program."

Bobo, who played last season at Resurrection Christian in Loveland, Co. will play this year in coach Erik Kimrey's Hammond program. Bobo says it's been a smooth transition to living in Columbia.

"When I came to Columbia to visit schools for where I was going to go in high school, I got to go see the (South Carolina) facility a little bit," he says. "But I haven't gotten to go on any visits or anything."

Bobo also chatted with offensive line coach Eric Wolford when he learned of the offer.

"I've met him a few times," he said. "I haven't really gotten a chance to go into any real practices or anything. Right when I moved here is when everything shut down, so I didn't get to go to any spring practices or anything."

Regarding his other two offers, Bobo says he knows offensive line coach Will Friend at Tennessee (the Vols were first to offer) and assistant George Helow at Maryland, but doesn't know much else about those programs yet.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder has spent the offseason working to get better. Last weekend, he competed at the FBU Camp and he's worked with a former South Carolina offensive lineman throughout the summer.



"At Hammond, we've just been doing conditioning outside and that's about it at Hammond," Bobo said. "But on the weekends, during the summer, I've been going to Trenchwork Performance, which is run by Cory Helms who is a former South Carolina offensive lineman, and there's a bunch of other kids that go out there and we just do offensive line work."

"That's help me a ton with all of my offensive line work," he added.