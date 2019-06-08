News More News
South Carolina offers in-state freshman quarterback

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
@WesMitchellGC
Football/Recruiting Insider
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGGreer (S.C.) class of 2023 quarterback Raheim Jeter is not your average rising freshman.The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder already held early offers from Memphis,...

