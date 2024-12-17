Published Dec 17, 2024
South Carolina officially promotes Mike Shula, updates assistant deals
One promotion confirmed, plus a set of raises to keep the remainder of the coaching staff intact.

Tuesday's Board of Trustees meeting saw the University officially approve Shane Beamer's promotion of Mike Shula from assistant coach to offensive coordinator, replacing Dowell Loggains after he departed to accept the head coaching job at Appalachian State.

Shula will make $1.1 million per year in his three-year deal, which runs through Dec. 31, 2027. The buyout terms state he will owe the university $605,000 if he leaves in 2025, $505,000 in 2026 and $405,000 in 2027.

Elsewhere on the staff, the other nine assistant coaches all earned extensions and salary bumps after the team's 9-3 regular season.

Defensive coordinator Clayton White was the most notable extension. The Broyles Award finalist as one of the nation's top assistant coaches was previously making $1.2 million annually with his contract expiring after the 2025 football season. With his new deal, White will make $1.9 million in 2025, with a $100,000 escalator each of the following two years to eventaully take it up to $2.1 million in its final year.

Here is the full list of the new contracts on staff:

South Carolina Football Coaching Contracts
CoachExtensionNew Expiration2024 Salary2025 Salary

Mike Shula

3 years

2027

N/A

$1.1m

Clayton White

2 years

2028

$1.2m

$1.9m

Joe DeCamillis

1 year

2027

$800k

$850k

Mike Furrey

1 year

2026

$425k

$650k

Torrian Gray

2 years

2027

$675k

$850k

Marquel Blackwell

1 year

2026

$400k

$580k

Sterling Lucas

1 year

2026

$575k

$775k

Travian Robertson

1 year

2026

$400k

$550k

Lonnie Teasley

2 years

2026

$410k

$675k

Shawn Elliott

1 year

2027

$750k

$760k

One other note is that tight ends coach Shawn Elliott will earn a slight bump following 2025, taking his salary from $760,000 in 2025 to $775,000 in 2026 and 2027.

Overall, South Carolina increased its assistant coaching pool to $8,690,000, a 23.7 percent uptick from the 2024 season.

