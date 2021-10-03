South Carolina opens as double-digit underdog to Tennessee

With Tennessee fresh off a 62-24 beatdown of Missouri on Saturday, it stood to reason that the Vols would be a fairly heavy favorite over a South Carolina team that's still trying to find its offensive footing.

Indeed, the Volunteers Sunday opened as a 12-point favorite over the Gamecocks, according to CircaSports, which is the first book to release its odds each Sunday.

The over/under was set at 58 1/2.