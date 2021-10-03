 South Carolina Football: Gamecocks open as double-digit underdogs to Tennessee
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-03 13:44:24 -0500') }} football Edit

South Carolina opens as double-digit underdog to Tennessee

GC Staff • GamecockCentral
Established 1998
@GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

With Tennessee fresh off a 62-24 beatdown of Missouri on Saturday, it stood to reason that the Vols would be a fairly heavy favorite over a South Carolina team that's still trying to find its offensive footing.

Indeed, the Volunteers Sunday opened as a 12-point favorite over the Gamecocks, according to CircaSports, which is the first book to release its odds each Sunday.

The over/under was set at 58 1/2.

The Gamecocks, coming off a 23-14 home win over Troy on Saturday afternoon, are 3-1-1 against the spread (at close) this season.

South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) and Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will square off this Saturday, Oct. 9, at noon on ESPN2 at Neyland Stadium.

ALSO SEE: Gamecocks 'WANT' Oscar Delp - he recaps his last visit prior to making a decision

@CircaSports on Twitter
@CircaSports on Twitter

----

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}