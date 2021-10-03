South Carolina opens as double-digit underdog to Tennessee
With Tennessee fresh off a 62-24 beatdown of Missouri on Saturday, it stood to reason that the Vols would be a fairly heavy favorite over a South Carolina team that's still trying to find its offensive footing.
Indeed, the Volunteers Sunday opened as a 12-point favorite over the Gamecocks, according to CircaSports, which is the first book to release its odds each Sunday.
The over/under was set at 58 1/2.
The Gamecocks, coming off a 23-14 home win over Troy on Saturday afternoon, are 3-1-1 against the spread (at close) this season.
South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) and Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will square off this Saturday, Oct. 9, at noon on ESPN2 at Neyland Stadium.
ALSO SEE: Gamecocks 'WANT' Oscar Delp - he recaps his last visit prior to making a decision
----
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.