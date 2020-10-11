 South Carolina Football: Gamecocks open as small underdog against Auburn
South Carolina opens as small underdog against Auburn

Wes Mitchell
Fresh off its first victory of the season Saturday afternoon against Vanderbilt, the South Carolina football team opened as a small underdog against Auburn, which it will host Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Tigers opened as a three-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider, but that line has already dipped to Auburn -2.5 with an over/under of 49.5.

The Gamecocks started 0-2 but were competitive in losses to Tennessee and Florida.

Auburn is 2-1 with wins over Kentucky and Arkansas sandwiching a loss to Georgia.

The Gamecocks and Tigers square off at noon Saturday on ESPN.

South Carolina center Eric Douglas celebrates in the rain against Vanderbilt.
South Carolina center Eric Douglas celebrates in the rain against Vanderbilt. (Associated Press)
