Fresh off its first victory of the season Saturday afternoon against Vanderbilt, the South Carolina football team opened as a small underdog against Auburn, which it will host Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Tigers opened as a three-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider, but that line has already dipped to Auburn -2.5 with an over/under of 49.5.

The Gamecocks started 0-2 but were competitive in losses to Tennessee and Florida.

Auburn is 2-1 with wins over Kentucky and Arkansas sandwiching a loss to Georgia.

The Gamecocks and Tigers square off at noon Saturday on ESPN.