South Carolina continued its in-state recruiting success for the 2025 cycle with today’s addition of 2025 DE Jaquavious Dodd. The 6’6” 215 DE from Eastside HS is rated as a 5.8 4-star.

Dodd becomes the 2nd in-state 4-star DE in the class, joining Anthony Addison. He is considered the #24 DE in the country and #6 overall prospect in South Carolina.

He was scheduled to take an official visit to Virginia Tech this coming weekend, but it’s unclear if that will happen now with the commitment.

Dodd has quickly moved his way onto the radar of P5 programs, with the Gamecocks extending an offer back in May. He will bring an elite pass rush ability to Columbia, compiling 12 sacks and 24 TFL as a junior at Eastside.

With his commitment, Dodd becomes the 6th Palmetto State prospect to join the Gamecocks in the 2025 class.