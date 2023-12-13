After making major additions all over the offense, Shane Beamer scored a transfer portal victory to give his defense a boost.

Former Pitt defensive tackle Deandre Jules is heading to the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer with one more year of eligibility after four very successful campaigns with the Panthers. Jules first played in 2020 with six tackles in as many games, before appearing in seven gamems for the 2021 ACC Champions.

He appeared in all but one game for Pitt in 2022 before finally playing in every 2023 game, starting half of them. He recorded 7.5 tackles for loss in 2023, getting to 24 total tackles with sacks against North Carolina and Boston College mixed in. For his career he has 37 tackles and 3.5 sacks, and adds more depth for a defensive tackle room that was already very top heavy with Alex Huntley, Tonka Hemingway and T.J. Sanders all set to return.

Clayton White's defense has already added two pieces in the trasnfer portal, and both are at the defensive tackle spot with Jules joining JUCO product Jerome Simmons, who was the first player to commit to South Carolina after the portal opened.

*********************************************************************************

For all the latest updates on the transfer portal, keep up with our transfer portal tracker on the insider's forum.