One of the main reasons college programs prioritize getting an early commitment from a quarterback is to have an ambassador in the class to appeal to other recruits. Having a charismatic quarterback commit can often help lure in other top recruits, especially if the quarterback recruit is active on the camp circuit and on social media. That's exactly what Class of 2020 South Carolina Gamecocks commit Luke Duty has done since he committed, with his efforts already paying off with a few commitments and if he has his way, a few more could be next. Rivals.com caught up with Doty at the recent EPT Showcase in South Carolina to talk about his efforts as a recruiter.

"It's been fun. I've been turned around as far as my part goes. I was a recruit and I enjoyed that part of the process but now I'm a recruiter. I've been able to go out there and recruit some guys and just kind of show them what Carolina is all about. That's kind of been fun for me, being on campus with them and showing them around and really showing them what I fell in love with at Carolina and trying to get them to do the same."

Recruiting style: "I kind of just take them under my wing and show them around and introduce them to guys they don't know that have already committed. I really just want to be there for them if they have any questions about anything as far as the university goes, classes, school, stuff like that. I want to be there for them for the football aspect as well. Just showing them how everything works. I've been around there for a while and I've seen a lot of it. It's been really fun hanging out and showing them what Carolina is all about."

Main Targets: "We're trying to get the Top 3 guys in South Carolina right now, Jordan Burch, Alex Huntley and Tonka Hemingway. We want to win the state in recruiting every year. If we can get them we will. We already have a couple of guys from North Carolin and Georgia committed so we're pretty excited about the class we have coming in."

Pitch Burch on playing both ways? "If that's what he wants, to play some running back, we sure could use him. That would be pretty awesome."

Offensive weapons: "Da'Quon Stewart and Michael Wyman are two top guys that we already have committed. I think we can flip Ze'Vian Capers and if we can do that we're in great shape. Tank Bigsby is another big one that we really want, the running back out of Georgia that's just a beast. I think we're in good shape with all of those guys. We have some offensive linemen that are still in good hands with. I think we're doing really well."

Senior season expectations: "We've got a young team. That's part of the deal. We've got a lot of young guys coming back, wide receivers, offensive linemen that are doing really well in the spring. They're coming along. I think our defense is going to be awesome. We've got pretty much all of them coming back and they're ready to go. It sure if fun competing with them during practice and they're making us better."