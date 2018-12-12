The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder moved up 66 spots and is now considered the No. 182 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Days after leading his Myrtle Beach (S.C.) team to a 4-A state title, South Carolina class of 2020 four-star quarterback commit Luke Doty 's big season was rewarded in the Rivals rankings as well.

While position and state rankings have not been updated yet, Doty will move up to the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the class and the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina.



Doty, who committed to South Carolina over the summer, had a huge first season as the Seahawks' full-time starting quarterback after playing receiver and some quarterback as a sophomore.

As a junior, Doty completed 260 of 363 passes (72 percent) for 3,037 yards with 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. The athletic prospect also rushed for 701 yards and seven scores.

Doty finished the season on a tear, scoring seven touchdowns in a lower-state championship win over Hartsville and three more in the state title win over Greer.

Of the three 2020 prospects committed to the Gamecocks, Doty is the lone member of the Rivals250, though Miami (Fla.) Norland offensive tackle Issiah Walker is also rated a four-star prospect.