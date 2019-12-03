South Carolina quarterback commit and Myrtle Beach standout Luke Doty slid into the Rivals100 in Rivals.com's latest update to its 2020 rankings.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Doty moves up nine spots and is now the No. 100 prospect in the 2020 class, which makes him the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

Doty, who committed to South Carolina in the summer of 2018, continues to inch up the rankings after putting together a huge junior season and then being named an Elite 11 quarterback this offseason.

Doty was in the midst of another huge season at Myrtle Beach as a senior, but a hand injury has kept him out of the playoffs to this point.

Doty and his Myrtle Beach team are set to compete for a second-straight AAAA state championship on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium with Doty's availability for the game still unknown.

Doty is set to sign with the Gamecocks in December and will enroll at the school on the first week of January.