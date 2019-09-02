The South Carolina football team will likely have a different starting quarterback Saturday against Charleston Southern.

Senior Jake Bentley is in a walking boot with a lower leg injury and is expected to miss Saturday's game and could be out longer, multiple sources told Gamecock Central Monday. The timetable for Bentley's return is currently unknown.

107.5 The Game's Heath Cline reported that Bentley would "miss some time, at minimum", while WACH Fox's Mike Uva reported that Bentley is out for at least six weeks with a broken foot.

True freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, a four-star prospect in the 2019 class is expected to make his first career start with Dakereon Joyner taking on the backup QB role.

