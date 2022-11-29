For the first time ever, the South Carolina Gamecocks checked into the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Gamecocks slid into the poll at No. 20, one spot higher than their ranking in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll this week. The College Football Playoff rankings have been a weekly occurance through the back half of the season since the 2014 season, but this is the first time South Carolina has managed to make it into the poll.

The ranking comes directly after back-to-back wins over Tennessee and Clemson, who checked into the poll at No. 7 and No. 9 respectively. South Carolina is the fifth-highest ranked team in the SEC, coming in behind Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and LSU.

The Gamecocks will now wait for their bowl selection, set to be unveiled on Sunday afternoon along with the final playoff rankings.